How To Connect AirPods To Your Xbox

Audio, specifically connecting a headset to the controller, has always been a touchy subject for Xbox. Back in the day, communication on the Xbox 360 worked fine if you used the original headset that came with the console. However, the 360 controller's 2.5mm audio jack quickly became outdated, forcing you to buy a 3.5mm adapter if you used any third-party headset. The problems continued into the Xbox One until the Xbox One S controller finally included a 3.5mm audio jack.

Fast-forward to the Xbox Series X, and most would assume Microsoft has fixed all communication problems with its trademark console. Unfortunately, this isn't the case. Despite all of the Xbox Series X's underused features, the next-gen gaming console still doesn't support Bluetooth audio, so you're out of luck if you want to connect your AirPods natively to your Xbox.

Bluetooth headphones and earbuds are extremely popular, and AirPods are some of the best major wireless earbud brands on the market. So, it's surprising that Microsoft decided not to include a Bluetooth feature on the Series X. However, just because the console doesn't natively support devices like AirPods, it doesn't mean you can't get them to work. Here are some workarounds to connect your AirPods to your Xbox.