Rivian Offers Up To $5k Credit For Gas-Powered Trade-In: Which Trucks And SUVs Are Eligible

While electric cars are increasing in popularity for North America, the vast majority of vehicles sold in this region continue to be good ole cars that sport traditional internal combustion engines. One of the major impediments preventing existing ICE car owners from making the switch is the lack of familiarity with EVs, and the fact that taking the first step into uncharted territory is often fraught with risks.

Electric truck maker Rivian wants to fix this issue: Right around World Earth Day, the company announced an upgrade offer that should make it easier for the owners of select pickup trucks sold in the U.S. and Canada to switch to one of Rivian's electric vehicles.

Called the Rivian Electric Upgrade Offer, as part of this deal, owners of select gas-powered vehicles will get up to $5,000 off the price of one of Rivian's modern electric SUVs when they trade in their gas-powered cars. In addition to the reduced cost of acquisition, also included as part of the deal is unlimited access to Rivian's growing charging network — called the Rivian Adventure Network (RAN) — for a period of one year from the date of purchase.