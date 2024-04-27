Who Makes Harbor Freight's 3-In-1 Framing Air Nailer & What All Can It Do?

At-home DIY construction projects often call for nailing framing boards. While this task is doable with a carpenter's framing hammer or a claw hammer, the average person experiences significant arm fatigue after pounding in a few dozen nails. Power framing nailers, such as the Central Pneumatic 3-in-1 Framing Air Nailer from Harbor Freight, make the process of driving framing nails way easier and faster.

There are various powered nailer styles to choose from, including pneumatic-powered options fueled by an air compressor and battery-powered framing nailer options like the Makita Cordless 18V Framing Nailer. However, one drawback to investing in a framing nailer is that most styles require using only one nail type.

Power framing nailers use nails locked together with paper tape, plastic clips, or welded wire at specific angles. Most framing nailers include clipped or full round head styles with nails bound together at either 15-, 21-, 28-, or 30-34-degree angles. The cool thing about the Harbor Freight's Central Pneumatic 3-in-1 Framing Air Nailer is that it provides an adjustable magazine with presets to lock in 21-, 28-, and 34-degree angles. In addition to accommodating framing nail packs of various angles, the Central Pneumatic Nailer also handles both clipped and full round head nails ranging from 2 to 3.5 inches.