Who Makes Harbor Freight's 3-In-1 Framing Air Nailer & What All Can It Do?
At-home DIY construction projects often call for nailing framing boards. While this task is doable with a carpenter's framing hammer or a claw hammer, the average person experiences significant arm fatigue after pounding in a few dozen nails. Power framing nailers, such as the Central Pneumatic 3-in-1 Framing Air Nailer from Harbor Freight, make the process of driving framing nails way easier and faster.
There are various powered nailer styles to choose from, including pneumatic-powered options fueled by an air compressor and battery-powered framing nailer options like the Makita Cordless 18V Framing Nailer. However, one drawback to investing in a framing nailer is that most styles require using only one nail type.
Power framing nailers use nails locked together with paper tape, plastic clips, or welded wire at specific angles. Most framing nailers include clipped or full round head styles with nails bound together at either 15-, 21-, 28-, or 30-34-degree angles. The cool thing about the Harbor Freight's Central Pneumatic 3-in-1 Framing Air Nailer is that it provides an adjustable magazine with presets to lock in 21-, 28-, and 34-degree angles. In addition to accommodating framing nail packs of various angles, the Central Pneumatic Nailer also handles both clipped and full round head nails ranging from 2 to 3.5 inches.
Who makes Harbor Freight's Central Pneumatic 3-in-1 Framing Air Nailer?
According to Harbor Freight, the company often sources its tools "from the exact factory that other brands buy their tools from." Since Central Pneumatic is one of several tool brands owned by Harbor Freight, its specific manufacturer is likely the same as framing nailers from other brands.
While tracking down the actual factory producing the Central Pneumatic 3-in-1 Framing Air Nailer for Harbor Freight is difficult, that shouldn't deter you from considering it for your next DIY construction project. At $119.99, the highly rated 3-in-1 Framing Air Nailer is a bargain-priced tool sure to withstand occasional DIY use.
With more than 1,250 Harbor Freight customer reviews, the Central Pneumatic Air Nailer scored 4.3 stars on a 5-star scale, and 90% of consumers recommended the purchase to others. The air nailer's most-appreciated aspects include its price, simplicity of use, and overall value. In their reviews, multiple customers concluded that Central Pneumatic "nailed it" on this one.