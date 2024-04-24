5 Things Solar Panels Can Power In Your Greenhouse

A greenhouse is a great way to raise your own plants and produce. They work, in part, by using the sun's rays and the natural greenhouse effect to create a warm, humid environment in which many plants can thrive, even when the weather outside is too hot or cold. While the most basic greenhouses may just be four glass or heavy-duty plastic walls and a roof, others utilize various pieces of machinery and technology to optimize growing conditions.

Some of the equipment that you can frequently find in a greenhouse include things like fans, automatic waterers, LED lights, and temperature or humidity sensors. However, while the greenhouse itself uses natural energy to create ideal growing conditions, all of that equipment is probably connected to a standard power grid, meaning fossil fuels are likely involved.

For environmentally-conscious growers, relying on fossil fuels can be an issue. The good news is that increasingly more people are installing solar panels, which help the environment while providing an eco-conscious way to power your greenhouse. However, there's a lot to know before adding solar panels to your greenhouse. You'll likely need extra equipment, including an inverter to convert the DC energy to AC and maybe a backup battery, too. That said, if you're willing to invest the cash up front, how long it takes for solar panels to pay themselves off may surprise you.

If you decide to take the plunge, here are some ways to maximize the benefits you get from your solar panels.