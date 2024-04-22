What Exactly Is A Unikat Motorcycle? Here's Everything You Need To Know

If you're a motorcycle enthusiast looking for something unique to add to your collection, where do you turn? While major brands like Harley-Davidson, Ducati, BMW, Indian, and Triumph offer some impressive and eye-catching bikes, it takes a different kind of company to mold them into something extraordinary.

You might think that Unikat founder Grzegorz Korczak spent his life working as a mechanic or engineer, but the truth may surprise you. While Korczak obviously has a passion for motorcycles, his background is in film, special effects, and art. This creative foundation has given forth some brilliant visual designs, complete with elegant lines, and inventive uses of color, transforming factory motorcycles into absolute eye candy.

Unikat Motorworks started back in 2013 and has built a few hundred unique bikes to add to its accomplishments. This company based in Wrocław, applies its knowledge of visual arts to a variety of motorcycle types such as restomods, scramblers, and café racers, among others. If you're new to the custom scene, a guide to motorcycle customization types will help bring you up to speed. While Unikat cooperates with a wide variety of bike manufacturers, and specialized part makers, it has partnered closely with Triumph's Polish division to craft several limited creations for the discerning collector.