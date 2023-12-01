The Head-Turning Motorcycles Custom Built For Katee Sackhoff

Back in 2013, Sackhoff appeared in the fourth season of "Café Racer" when Classified Moto made a custom motorcycle for her. The bike itself is a modified Honda. Sackhoff said, "The bike that John picked is an old dirt bike. He literally went into his backyard and was like, "That'll do.""

It certainly didn't look like an old dirt bike by the time the crew from Classified Moto was finished with it though. The team took the bike down to its foundations and created a gorgeous Franken bike with custom-machined parts.

While working on the project Classified Moto posted about it on its website. "A 2006 Triumph Sprint 1050 ST single-sided swingarm connected to a 1987 Honda XL600R dual sport frame and motor connected to a 2005 Kawi ZX6-R front end with a lot of Classification sprinkled throughout. David Zemla of Progressive Suspension has been a huge help in sorting out the suspension — the toughest part of the build so far."

This bike was so popular that Classified Moto received multiple requests for replicas from fans. The company contacted Sackhoff about it and she said they could fulfill those requests provided they made her another bike as well. This led Classified Moto to make the KT675 which is an even more powerful version of the original. "This one is based on a late model XR650L, bored out to 675cc with hotter cam and tucked stainless exhaust," Classified Moto states, "A Ducati swing arm replaces a heavier Triumph unit and YZF-R6R forks usurp the Ninja running gear up front."