Here's What Makes The 50th Anniversary Edition Hot Wheels Camaro So Special

Hot Wheels have been around for what feels like an eternity, introducing generations of children to the automotive world. Some are worth more than you can imagine, while others are simply nostalgic novelty toys. Plenty of kids loved them, so logically, the only thing cooler than having a legendary Hot Wheels car is having a real-world ride crafted to look like your favorite Hot Wheels car.

No, we aren't talking about the custom 1981 Camaro that looks like a Hot Wheels car, although that one is incredibly unique. In 2018, legendary toy company Mattel partnered with Chevrolet to create the limited-edition Hot Wheels Camaro, celebrating 50 years of the iconic car toys. Now, you may be wondering — why the Camaro? Surely, Hot Wheels had its pick of the litter regarding which toy they brought to life. While that may or may not be the case, you'd have a hard time finding a car more connected to the history of Hot Wheels than the Camaro. Every generation of the Camaro since 1968 has had a Hot Wheel of its own, and it was even one of the first Hot Wheels ever released. And, as if a wizard magically turned the small die-cast car into a real one, the Hot Wheels Edition Camaro was born.

There's a lot that makes the 50th Anniversary vehicle so special. Unfortunately, there isn't anything unique about its performance, but the exclusive design decisions set this Camaro apart from the rest of Chevy's catalog.