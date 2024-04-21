Here's What Makes The 50th Anniversary Edition Hot Wheels Camaro So Special
Hot Wheels have been around for what feels like an eternity, introducing generations of children to the automotive world. Some are worth more than you can imagine, while others are simply nostalgic novelty toys. Plenty of kids loved them, so logically, the only thing cooler than having a legendary Hot Wheels car is having a real-world ride crafted to look like your favorite Hot Wheels car.
No, we aren't talking about the custom 1981 Camaro that looks like a Hot Wheels car, although that one is incredibly unique. In 2018, legendary toy company Mattel partnered with Chevrolet to create the limited-edition Hot Wheels Camaro, celebrating 50 years of the iconic car toys. Now, you may be wondering — why the Camaro? Surely, Hot Wheels had its pick of the litter regarding which toy they brought to life. While that may or may not be the case, you'd have a hard time finding a car more connected to the history of Hot Wheels than the Camaro. Every generation of the Camaro since 1968 has had a Hot Wheel of its own, and it was even one of the first Hot Wheels ever released. And, as if a wizard magically turned the small die-cast car into a real one, the Hot Wheels Edition Camaro was born.
There's a lot that makes the 50th Anniversary vehicle so special. Unfortunately, there isn't anything unique about its performance, but the exclusive design decisions set this Camaro apart from the rest of Chevy's catalog.
The 50th Anniversary Camaro's design makes it a special vehicle
Upon first glance, you'll immediately notice what sets the 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels Camaro apart from the rest as your eyes feast upon a stunning, exclusive orange exterior color. Chevrolet dubbed this color "Crush," taking inspiration from the similarly colored plastic tracks that everyone's toys raced down as their imaginations ran wild. Of course, any longtime Hot Wheels enthusiast will also recognize the brand's iconic logo emblazoned on the Camaro's fender and its door sill plates, which light up.
The Hot Wheels Camaro also boasts an exclusive interior design, bringing that iconic Hot Wheels orange inside. Jet-black leather makes up most of the car's interior, but accented orange — including the stitching, knee bolsters, and seatbelts — adds a nice pop of color to an already beautiful design. Chevy even elevated the steering wheel for the 50th Anniversary Camaro, wrapping it in suede, detailing it with more orange stitching, and adding another Hot Wheels badge to further drive home how special this limited-edition vehicle is.
The only downside to the Hot Wheels Camaro is that it's a relic of the past, as Chevy no longer sells it. Of course, you could still find them for sale secondhand, but their exclusivity has likely skyrocketed the price, so you'll need some serious cash if you want this special car.