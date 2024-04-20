Why You Might Not Be Able To Buy A Car On Sunday

But there's a reason there hasn't been a major uproar against car dealerships often being closed on Sundays. Car salespeople are no different from most others in hoping to avoid work on the weekend, and dealership management typically seeks to give their employees a rest. Selling cars is difficult work, and being open too often could lead to overworking and sales issues. It would also make it difficult to hire people in the first place if Sunday work is required. Some people turn down entire careers so they don't have to work on the weekend.

The other issue with Sundays is that buying a car isn't like buying a candy bar; various entities often need to be involved in the transaction, like banks, insurance companies, and government offices for vehicle registration. All of them tend to be closed on Sunday as well, and this can sometimes delay core elements of the car buying process, like auto loans going through. But again, this often depends on the locality, and financing may still be available regardless.

In any case, knowing the reasons may alleviate some of the frustration when you feel like buying a car on Sunday, and wonder why local dealerships don't feel like selling you one. It may just have to wait until the following Saturday when the dealership is probably very busy as a result.