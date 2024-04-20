Why Being A Tank Operator In WW2 Was Worse Than You Can Imagine

Since their introduction at the Battle of the Somme in World War I, tanks have solidified their position as the bully on the block. Armor plating, lethal firepower, and mobility were all game changers in the realm of war, so it should come as no surprise that these factors would be refined and modernized immensely by the militaries involved in World War II. But what of those who operated the tanks? While the armor, weapons, speed, and design of a tank had been and continued to develop during the war, the environment for tank operators was a nightmare.

Tank crew sizes varied depending on the model with there never being quite enough room. Take for instance the German Mark I that was part of the invasion of Poland on Sept. 1, 1939. It was lightly armed with machine guns and thin armor (no more than 15mm) that did little to protect its cramped crew of two operators, but its speed mattered more to Hitler at the time who remarked, "Now that I can use!"