Google Vids: What Is It And When Can You Get Access?

Google Vids is a new AI-powered video creation tool that will be available to Gemini for Google Workspace users. Announced in April during Google's Cloud Next developer conference, the Google Vids will "sit alongside" the word processing tool Google Docs, presentation tool Google Slides, and popular spreadsheet tool Google Sheets as a new Google Workspace app. The app isn't aimed at professional creative teams, rather, at those that have no professional experience with video creation. It's meant to enable an executive to become a "great storyteller through video," a medium Google claims has become "ubiquitous for its immediacy and ability to 'cut through the noise.'"

To that end, Google Vids will use Gemini, Google's multimodal or general AI model that in the Workspace environment is an integrated "AI-powered assistant," currently built into Workspace apps like Gmail, Docs, and Sheets. After a prompt from the user about what type of storytelling video you want to create, Google Vids uses Gemini AI as a scriptwriting, production, and editing assistant to generate a storyboard that can be further customized. Google Vids will be available for Gemini for Google Workspace users, starting with Google Workspace Labs testers in June 2024. It is currently available to Google's alpha customers for feedback.

The launch of Google Vids takes on similar video creation tools from the popular design website Canva, Peech, Descript, Loom, Vimeo, or ClickUp, though it appears to be the amongst the first such AI-powered offering from the big productivity companies including Microsoft, Apple, and Adobe.