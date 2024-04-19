Pontiac Trans Am Vs Macho T/A: What's The Difference?

For a generation of automobile enthusiasts, the Pontiac Trans Am remains one of the A-list vehicles of America's muscle car era. It's not hard to see why, as stock Trans Ams hit the market with some serious power under the hood, allowing them to more than hold their own against virtually all comers on the road. During its early years of production, the Trans Am not only became a hit with muscle car enthusiasts but a staple of the silver screen as well, making memorable appearances in hit films like John Wayne's "McQ," the Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges starring "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot," and, of course, the Burt Reynolds classic "Smokey and the Bandit." which turned it into the iconic movie car it was.

The power of the early Trans Ams was legendary in its own time. Even still, Pontiac's big-inch engine beast got a significant power boost in 1977 when the Macho T/A models first began hitting the streets. Given that both models are Trans Ams, it can be a challenge to discern the differences between a Macho T/A and a stock Trans Am. So we took a look under the hood and at the undercarriage of each to help you sort out the differences. Here's what we found.