Are Gas Or Diesel Trucks Better For Off-Roading?

A lot of drivers spend the majority of their time behind the wheel on smooth, comfortable, familiar tarmac — if they're lucky enough that the roads they commonly travel on are well-maintained, anyway. The United States boasts such famous roads as Route 66 and the Blue Ridge Parkway, after all, and their allure is undeniable. What we always want to do, though, is match our vehicle to the type of driving we plan to do. Off-roading has its own unique appeal.

What could be more liberating than quite literally heading off the beaten track in a rugged and capable vehicle that loves to do just that? If you're in the market for a new truck and you have just this in mind, there's one key factor that you'll want to explore: Gas versus diesel.

Both diesel and gas have their virtues in different areas, as always, but off-roading is an element that has its own unique effects on the way a truck performs and its requirements. The first thing we'll explore in order to help with an ultimate decision is the different impact that driving off-road can have on a truck compared to roads.