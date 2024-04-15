Watch Janus Build This Custom Milwaukee Tools Motorcycle
Tool companies aren't typically something people buy a lot of merch for, but if you get excited about the latest Milwaukee release and happen to be an avid motorcycle rider, then Milwaukee and the retro-centric Janus Motorcycles have something for you. Janus uploaded a roughly three-minute YouTube video that takes us behind the scenes and shows us how the Halcyon 450 gets transformed into a bike sporting Milwaukee's branding and color scheme — all put together using Milwaukee tools, no less. It's certainly a niche design, but if you're a fan of both companies, you'll be interested to see how it all gets put together into a finished product.
It goes about as you'd expect a motorcycle assembly to go, but where it differs from your regular Halcyon 450 is where the original colors are replaced by Milwaukee's. The end result is a motorcycle that even features a spot to carry your Milwaukee Packout tool kit. While a bike isn't your typical way to haul a tool collection, it's a nice touch to help fit the Milwaukee design even if it's something that wouldn't get a lot of use.
How can you get this bike for yourself?
Unfortunately, this partnership between the two brands doesn't result in a bike you can buy, so if you like what you see, there's no way to order one for yourself. Janus features a wide range of customization options for its bikes, but the Milwaukee design isn't one of them. However, the video does show that if you have some spare time on your hands, the main thing you'll need to track down is a paintbrush and the right colors of paint to transform your existing bike into a Milwaukee one. Just because this is a one-off custom design doesn't mean you can't craft your own at home.
Of course, none of this is possible without first getting your hands on the Halcyon 450 in the first place. The price of one begins at $13,495, and it only goes up with additional customizations. This effectively makes it one of the more expensive motorcycles, even compared to high-end bikes from other brands like Kawasaki. What helps set the Janus Halcyon bikes apart from its competitors is they are handbuilt for you. On the Janus website, you can customize just about anything you can think of. However, the Milwaukee paint job is something you'll have to do yourself if you want to make it happen. If you're willing to set aside an afternoon to do it — and you have a steady hand — it's certainly doable.