Watch Janus Build This Custom Milwaukee Tools Motorcycle

Unfortunately, this partnership between the two brands doesn't result in a bike you can buy, so if you like what you see, there's no way to order one for yourself. Janus features a wide range of customization options for its bikes, but the Milwaukee design isn't one of them. However, the video does show that if you have some spare time on your hands, the main thing you'll need to track down is a paintbrush and the right colors of paint to transform your existing bike into a Milwaukee one. Just because this is a one-off custom design doesn't mean you can't craft your own at home.

Of course, none of this is possible without first getting your hands on the Halcyon 450 in the first place. The price of one begins at $13,495, and it only goes up with additional customizations. This effectively makes it one of the more expensive motorcycles, even compared to high-end bikes from other brands like Kawasaki. What helps set the Janus Halcyon bikes apart from its competitors is they are handbuilt for you. On the Janus website, you can customize just about anything you can think of. However, the Milwaukee paint job is something you'll have to do yourself if you want to make it happen. If you're willing to set aside an afternoon to do it — and you have a steady hand — it's certainly doable.