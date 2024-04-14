The Biggest Strengths And Weaknesses Of America's MRAP

When the U.S. military went to war in Afghanistan and Iraq, it quickly became apparent that its arsenal of armored and up-armored vehicles was susceptible to dangerous improvised explosive devices (IEDs). As the war progressed, IEDs became more lethal, necessitating the development of vehicles capable of surviving such attacks, with crew protection being the principal goal. This resulted in the creation of Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, or MRAPs.

MRAP development began in the early aughts, and since then, the U.S. military has purchased nearly 28,000 MRAPs, with 24,000 fielded in Iraq and Afghanistan. There isn't a single type of MRAP. Rather, the MRAP is a family of combat vehicles broken down into three categories, each with a different function.

Despite this, the MRAPs have common characteristics, including a v-shaped hull, a high center of gravity, and improved armor compared to other transport vehicles. Each MRAP design boasts different strengths but supports survivability over anything else. Because so many troops died as a result of IED attacks on Humvees (HMMWVs), the MRAP program was intended to save lives, and it was largely successful in this endeavor. Of course, like any complex combat vehicle, the MRAP has some weaknesses too.