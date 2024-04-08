How To Know If Your AirPods Case Is Charging

Wireless headphones and earbuds have added a level of convenience to the audio listening experience that is often unattainable with their wired counterparts. If you own an iPhone or other Apple device, chances are AirPods are your go-to among all of the wireless earbud options. For those of us who prefer them, AirPods give us freedom from tangled wires and being tethered to our audio devices. Whether you're working out in the gym or moving around a lot at work, with Airpods, you don't have to worry about cables getting in the way as you go about your day. You can even leave your iPhone in one room and move to another while still being able to hear whatever is playing clearly, thanks to Bluetooth's approximately 30-foot range.

However, if you want to take advantage of all of AirPods' perks, you'll have to do one very important thing: Keep them charged. Apple makes this easy to do by allowing you to charge them in their case, even when it's not plugged into a power source. While that may seem simple enough, if you don't know how the charging case works, you may not know if or when your AirPods are charging or whether your AirPods case has stopped charging altogether. The good news is, if you know what to look for, monitoring the charging status of your AirPod case is straightforward.