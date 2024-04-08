How To Know If Your AirPods Case Is Charging
Wireless headphones and earbuds have added a level of convenience to the audio listening experience that is often unattainable with their wired counterparts. If you own an iPhone or other Apple device, chances are AirPods are your go-to among all of the wireless earbud options. For those of us who prefer them, AirPods give us freedom from tangled wires and being tethered to our audio devices. Whether you're working out in the gym or moving around a lot at work, with Airpods, you don't have to worry about cables getting in the way as you go about your day. You can even leave your iPhone in one room and move to another while still being able to hear whatever is playing clearly, thanks to Bluetooth's approximately 30-foot range.
However, if you want to take advantage of all of AirPods' perks, you'll have to do one very important thing: Keep them charged. Apple makes this easy to do by allowing you to charge them in their case, even when it's not plugged into a power source. While that may seem simple enough, if you don't know how the charging case works, you may not know if or when your AirPods are charging or whether your AirPods case has stopped charging altogether. The good news is, if you know what to look for, monitoring the charging status of your AirPod case is straightforward.
How to check the charging status of your AirPod case
When it comes to determining whether your AirPods case is charging, you only need to look for two colors: Amber and green lights. This is true for whatever generation of AirPods you're using. When the LED light is green, the case or the AirPods inside the case are fully charged. In contrast, an amber light lets you know that your AirPods have less than a full charge left. If you see a flashing amber light, that might suggest a pairing error with your AirPods. You can find the status light on the front of the MagSafe, Wireless, and Lightning (3rd generation) charging cases for AirPods and in the space between your AirPods on the Lightning charging case for 1st and 2nd generation AirPods.
After you put your AirPods in their case, the light will appear for about eight seconds, showing the current charge level. If you're using 1st or 2nd-generation AirPods Pro or the 3rd-generation AirPod, you can tap on the case while it's resting on the charging mat to see whether your AirPods are charging or have reached a full charge. You can charge your case even when your AirPods aren't inside. Without the AirPods, the status light shows the case's charge status: Green for fully charged and amber for less than one full charge. Once you understand what the various flashing lights on your AirPods case mean, you'll have an easier time managing its battery life.
Verifying AirPod case charging status
Most of the time, the quickest and easiest way to figure out whether your AirPod case is charging is to look at the LED lights on the front of it. You can also check the charging status using the battery widget on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. However, you'll need to have at least one of your AirPods in the case to use this method. Another option is to open the lid on your case with the AirPods inside and hold it close to your device. After a few seconds, the charge status of the AirPods and the case will appear on the screen. If your AirPods are paired to your Mac, you can check the charge status of your case from the Control Center by hovering your pointer over your AirPods in the menu.
If your AirPod case isn't charging, you can try troubleshooting some of the most common issues. Dirty charging ports and faulty cables are some of the most common issues that may prevent an AirPod case from charging. If your case isn't charging, try cleaning the ports and be sure you're using an official Apple charging cable and power adapter. If these steps don't fix the problem, you can try resetting your AirPods or getting in touch with Apple Support.