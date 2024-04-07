Sci-Fi Fighter Jets We Wish Were Real

Whenever we see a futuristic fighter jet in a science fiction movie hop between planets and galaxies with ease, it's hard not to want one of your own, especially when most people's experience of flight is sitting in a cramped 747. For years, sci-fi movie jets have expanded our imagination of what's possible, traveling distances in seconds that normally take years, going places we can only dream of, and doing all that in a ship that seems to regularly defy the laws of physics.

It's hard to watch one of these futuristic jets in a movie and not try to click "Buy" as if it's part of some interactive ad, so in lieu of that, let's take a look at some of the sci-fi jets we'd really like to park in an airplane hangar. Hopefully, one of them will make an appearance at an airshow sometime in the future and do some tricks.