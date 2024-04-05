There Is A Wristband That Gives Your Apple Watch A Camera, But It's Not Perfect
The Apple Watch has come a long way since it was originally introduced back in 2015. What started out as a peripheral with limited functionality that was almost entirely dependent on a paired iPhone has become quite the feature-rich device in its own right. These days, there are a bunch of ways to customize the Apple Watch experience to a user's personal preferences, and the wrist-bound device is capable of performing many of the tasks that larger devices like an iPhone or an iPad are typically used for. However, that's not to say it can just do absolutely everything.
While it's possible to view photos on an Apple Watch, none of the current variations of the unit possess any sort of camera functionality. As such, users still have to keep their connected Apple device close if they want to be able to take pictures unless they're willing to take the plunge on a certain eye-catching peripheral. Indeed, one particular third-party company has risen to the task of equipping the Apple Watch with its very own camera by way of a special accessory — and it can get the job done quite effectively, save for a few issues.
The Wristcam adds camera support to the Apple Watch
For those seeking a solution to add camera functionality to their Apple Watch, one option on the market is the Wristcam. Available on Amazon for the standard price of $299.99, this premium accessory equips the Apple Watch with both a self-facing and outward-facing camera — similar to that of a typical smartphone's camera setup.
The Wristcam itself is composed of a large band that contains a multi-facing camera core. This band can be attached to the Apple Watch like any other standard compatible wristband. It can connect seamlessly to WatchOS by downloading the official Wristcam app for Apple Watch or for iPhone. Once everything is set up, the app allows the user to quickly and easily take pictures and even video using the equipped Wristcam cameras. These pictures and videos are stored on the Wristcam's internal memory and can be subsequently downloaded onto the Apple Watch or any other compatible Apple device via a Wi-Fi connection. Notably, users can also make video calls to other Wristcam app users using their watch.
The Wristcam itself is quite a fully-featured piece of hardware. Its dual-camera setup consists of built-in microphones along with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel Sony camera lenses for its outward-facing and front-facing cameras respectively, allowing it to capture images and record video in 1080p quality. It's also a fairly lightweight addition to the overall weight of the Apple Watch unit, clocking in at roughly 23 grams. Finally, it has a water resistance rating of IPX68, mirroring the Apple Watch's own water-resistant quality and allowing it to be used during intensive outdoor activities.
The Wristcam has its fair share of flaws
While the Wristcam's robust feature set makes it a solid choice for anyone looking to equip their Apple Watch with a camera, it's far from standing out as a perfect solution for every user. For one thing, the barrier to entry is quite high for the peripheral, with its $299.99 price tag coming in not too far behind that of an Apple Watch. For reference, the Apple Watch Series 9 line starts at $399.99. Even putting cost aside, however, the Wristcam runs into some other problems that stem from its status as a smartwatch attachment.
At its heart, the Wristcam is more of a camera that is compatible with Apple Watches than a fully-fledged Apple Watch camera. Not only does the Wristband add some considerable bulk to the overall Apple Watch form factor, but it has to be charged independently of the main device via a proprietary charger. Furthermore, since it primarily connects to the Apple Watch via the third-party Wristcam app, users have to manually download photos and videos from the app, rather than having them organically integrated into their Apple devices' camera roll.
Reviews from tech sites have pointed out even more issues with the Wristcam. When the Wristcam Band came to our attention around two years ago, we called attention to the fact that its video calling functionality is extremely limited, as it is not compatible with FaceTime and can only make video calls to other users with the Wristcam app installed. Meanwhile, 9Tto5Mac suggested that the Wristcam can be unnecessarily complicated and frustrating to pair and use. Finally, Digital Camera World noted that the amount of options for adjusting camera qualities like focus or ISO on the Wristcam is fairly limited.