There Is A Wristband That Gives Your Apple Watch A Camera, But It's Not Perfect

The Apple Watch has come a long way since it was originally introduced back in 2015. What started out as a peripheral with limited functionality that was almost entirely dependent on a paired iPhone has become quite the feature-rich device in its own right. These days, there are a bunch of ways to customize the Apple Watch experience to a user's personal preferences, and the wrist-bound device is capable of performing many of the tasks that larger devices like an iPhone or an iPad are typically used for. However, that's not to say it can just do absolutely everything.

While it's possible to view photos on an Apple Watch, none of the current variations of the unit possess any sort of camera functionality. As such, users still have to keep their connected Apple device close if they want to be able to take pictures unless they're willing to take the plunge on a certain eye-catching peripheral. Indeed, one particular third-party company has risen to the task of equipping the Apple Watch with its very own camera by way of a special accessory — and it can get the job done quite effectively, save for a few issues.