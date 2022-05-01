Wristcam Band Brings Video Calls To Apple Watch With One Caveat

When smartwatches first came out, people were a bit unsure what to make of them. Some considered the wearables a mere extension of smartphones, while others envisioned they would replace smartphones to some extent. Of course, a smartwatch's small display makes it terrible for certain use cases that require more screen real estate. Although it seemed perfect for making video calls, space constraints and privacy concerns made these wearables a poor option compared to an ordinary smartphone. That hasn't stopped some industrious users from trying to make wrist-based video calls a thing, though, as evidenced by a new Apple Watch accessory.

Wristcam launched last year as an Apple Watch band with functionality Apple will probably never officially add to its smartwatch: cameras. Specifically, the band packs a 2MP "front-facing" camera positioned above the Apple Watch's display and an 8MP "world-facing" shooter. This isn't a new concept, of course. There have been other smartwatches that have tried to incorporate these components, and Meta's rumored smartwatch might even have them.

Apple, on the other hand, has refused to add cameras, most likely on the grounds of design and privacy. That's also why the Apple Watch, much like all other smartwatches in existence today, doesn't do video calls. The device does support FaceTime, but only for audio calls. It wouldn't make much sense to do video calls when the device isn't capable of recording video anyway, which is what the new update to Wristcam tries to offer.