This Engine Powered The Legendary Churchill British Infantry Tank

World War II was a time of incredible innovation for virtually every country involved. That was particularly true for Great Britain, which was forced to kick its military machine into high gear to keep pace with the rapidly advancing German Armed Forces. Early in the conflict, British forces were focused on developing tanks that could combat the German Army's Panzer fleet on the battlefield, with the Churchill Tank proving one of the most enduring additions to England's Army.

The infantry tank was named after England's celebrated wartime prime minister Winston Churchill and commissioned in 1940 to replace the famed Matilda II tank, whose mobility shortcomings were becoming apparent when facing down Germany's more agile Panzers. Legendary British automaker Vauxhall Motors was tasked with developing the Churchill Tank, moving the Mark 1 model into mass production by the summer of 1941.

Though its speed topped out at just 15mph, the Churchill went into production boasting solid mobility and climbing ability, as well as a two-pounder gun in the turret and a 3-inch Howitzer mounted on the hull. As for its engine, the Churchill was powered by Vauxhall's Bedford 350 engine, a flat-12, 21-liter beast that pushed the 350 horsepower at 2,200 rpm mandated by the British War Department. Turns out the creation of that engine and the Churchill Tank it powered was a minor wartime miracle, with the infantry weapon going from concept to working prototype in just one year.