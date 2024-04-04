Everything To Know About Lifan Motorcycle Engines
Several notable motorcycle manufacturers have shaped the industry over the last century into what it is today. However, for all the attention brands like Harley-Davidson, Kawasaki, Triumph, and Ducati get from enthusiasts, lesser-known companies like Lifan provide alternate options. Launched in the early 90s, Lifan is a Chinese brand that has expanded dramatically over the last few decades and has become known internationally for its products. In fact, according to Lifan, they are the leading Chinese exporter of cars and motorcycles available in over 80 countries.
Lifan makes several different motorcycles, including the KPR 200 sport bike, the LYCAN classic cruiser, and KPX 250 dirt bike. The Chinese-based manufacturer also produces engines for sale, and both their motorcycles and engines are available through major online retailers. The engine kits, like the ZXTDR Lifan 150cc, come with the motor and other components like the kick start lever, gear shift, and ignition coil. So, what makes these engines unique, and how do they perform once installed?
Lifan engines fit a variety of smaller motorcycles
Say you have a Honda XR50, which is regarded as one of the most popular models of dirt bike worldwide, and you want to add a bit more power to this youth bike. Lifan produces a complete engine kit that fits the XR50 and several other brands of dirt bikes like Kawasaki. Sticking with the XR50 example, by swapping out the factory engine for the Lifan 150cc, you get a bump in power from the stock 49cc for just under $600 on Amazon. According to some reviews, the small engines are easy to install and perform well, but may not be the best choice for a competitive racer that will run the unit harder than a casual rider. One of the best ways to keep your bike engine healthy is maintenance. But do you know how every major motorcycle oil brand stacks up?
There are also options like the Lifan 250cc V-Twin engine, which is designed to fit mini chopper motorcycle builds. This unit is available online through parts stores and eBay from various sellers. You can purchase the engine with or without a carburetor, and it produces up to 18 horsepower. Many variations of motorcycle engines influence performance, weight, and build costs. Every major motorcycle engine type ranked from worst to best can help you decide which is right for your next project.
Honda and legal trouble
Oscar Wilde once said, "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery," but the executives at Honda didn't see Lifan's efforts favorably. One advantage of Lifan engines is that they are very similar to units made by big-name manufacturers like Honda but are less expensive. According to China Daily, Lifan may have crossed the line when they included the letters "SOR" on the side of their motor. The issue is that Lifan's "SOR" was written in a way that looked remarkably similar to the Honda "SCR" letters they put on their engine.
The friction between the two companies didn't stop there, as Honda also took issue with Lifan's use of the name "Hongda" on some of its products. The argument was that "Hongda" was too similar to "Honda" and could cause customers to mistakenly buy Lifan's products, thinking they were from Honda. Lifan has since ceased using the "SOR" letters on its engines, but it's not clear what, if anything, has been resolved in the dispute regarding the name "Hongda."