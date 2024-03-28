How To Program A Philips Universal Remote (Even Without Codes)

It's a scenario many of us have suffered through. You're watching TV and get the itch for a movie, but when you go to turn your DVD player on, you turn the TV off. Then starts the game of going through half a dozen remotes, unintentionally power-cycling unrelated devices because you've succumbed to a life of chaos, technology, and controllers.

Thankfully, companies like Philips started offering a solution many moons ago, and the universal remote became a household savior. Pairing a new or even secondhand Philips universal remote shouldn't be a complicated process. Typically, there's a set of codes for specific brands, which we'll touch on shortly. However, even if you don't have a code, we can help get that Philips universal remote connected to your most essential electronics. Alternatively, you can also take advantage of devices with HDMI-CEC compatibility, such as the Xbox Series X.

For the purposes of this walkthrough, we'll be working with Philips universal remotes that have a designated "Setup" button, typically near the middle of the remote. This includes SRP4121M, SRP6221B, and SRP6012W models.

There are a lot of different universal remotes on the market, so make sure you're working with a Philips-branded remote specifically before trying any of the following steps.