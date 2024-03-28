FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Gets His Sentence For Massive Cryptocurrency Fraud

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and chief of doomed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been handed a 25-year federal prison term for defrauding investors and customers to the tune of $8 billion. One of the biggest frauds of its kind in recent times, the former crypto prince was lambasted for not only misleading and misappropriating funds but also for lying during his testimony by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan.

"The collapse of FTX haunts me every day," Bankman-Fried was quoted saying by CNBC during the sentencing that took place at Manhattan Federal Court. He was first charged and found guilty of fraud back in November last year, concluding the meteoric rise of a young entrepreneur and a catastrophic downfall following an exposé of hidden ties between FTX and a hedge fund named Alameda Research. Federal prosecutors had initially recommended a much longer sentence for Bankman-Fried, who shifted the base of operations to the Bahamas and lived in a swanky mansion with other shot-callers at FTX.

In the months that followed his arrest and extradition, he was put briefly under home arrest, a spell that also marked a media blitz to recover his tarnished image and pleas for a more lenient prison term. Meanwhile, multiple co-conspirators and top executives at the firm, including Nishad Singh, former girlfriend Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang, and Ryan Salame, had already pleaded guilty. Since his arrest, Bankman-Fried has continued to claim that the lost billions could be recovered, and he was unaware of the illegal activities.