Here's Why Your AirPods Make A Chirping Sound

Apple released the AirPods Pro 2 in 2022 as the successor to the original AirPods Pro in 2019. The AirPods Pro (2022) may look largely similar to their predecessor, but some significant upgrades are lurking within.

For starters, the AirPods Pro 2 are equipped with the new H2 chip which provides improved battery life, better noise canceling, and a new Adaptive Transparency mode. They feature touch sensors on the stem to let you control volume, and ship with new extra small ear tips too.

With the AirPods Pro 2, Apple also made improvements to the charging case, which features IPX4 water resistance and a lanyard loop. The case is equipped with an U1 chip that lets you locate it on the Find My map and also includes a built-in speaker that plays sounds to help you find it.

Normally, your AirPods Pro 2 case won't beep unless it's low on battery, placed on a charger, or you're actively trying to locate it using the Find My app. However, some users have reported that their AirPods randomly make a chirping sound. While Apple hasn't made an official statement about this, it turns out the reason your case makes this sound is because of an included safety feature that was rolled out for the AirPods Pro 2 and AirTag.