Are Sonos Surround Sound Speakers Truly Wireless?

In order to enjoy audio content, there must be a way for the source, such as a receiver, television, or 4K Blu-ray player, to communicate the signal to the speaker. For a long time (and still today in many products), the signal is carried across a cable. The "wireless" claim made by audio manufacturers specifically pertains to the absence of a speaker wire running from the speaker to the receiver. These wireless speakers are incredibly convenient in a surround sound system because they can be placed at the back of the room without running speaker cables under or around furniture. But even though there isn't a speaker wire needed, the unit still must be powered and plugged into the wall. So, technically, these units aren't truly wireless.

But many of these products offer excellent sound quality regardless, such as these top-rated wireless surround sound systems you should consider for your home setup.

Battery-powered speakers are also available, like the ECOXGEAR SEB26R 500-Watt Amplified Battery Powered Powersports 8 and the BenqBot Portable Sound Bar for TV/PC. The advantage of battery-powered units is that they can be moved around easily. However, depending on the volume, you may only get a handful of hours on a single charge. Another issue is the lack of wired connection options, which may require you to use Bluetooth only or offer a basic option like a 3.5mm audio jack and Coaxial input.