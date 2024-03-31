Are Sonos Surround Sound Speakers Truly Wireless?
Home surround sound systems have transformed living room entertainment to allow for more immersive audio closer to the movie theater experience. According to Statista, by 2016, more than 40% of U.S. households had a home theater setup. However, installing some systems still requires lengthy speaker wires running back to the receiver. This small cable is difficult to conceal (without tapping into your wall) and poses a trip hazard. Fortunately, there have been advancements in the area of wireless speakers, and Sonos has been at the forefront of this technology.
However, there is some confusion among those looking to upgrade their home audio. What does it mean for speakers to be truly wireless, and do they still need to be plugged into a wall, or are there battery-powered speakers? When looking at Sonos products that claim to offer premium sound from any room of your home, how does that work exactly? For additional guidance on new audio products, a list of the best home theater systems available in 2023, including one from Sonos, can help you decide.
Is a wireless system completely wireless?
In order to enjoy audio content, there must be a way for the source, such as a receiver, television, or 4K Blu-ray player, to communicate the signal to the speaker. For a long time (and still today in many products), the signal is carried across a cable. The "wireless" claim made by audio manufacturers specifically pertains to the absence of a speaker wire running from the speaker to the receiver. These wireless speakers are incredibly convenient in a surround sound system because they can be placed at the back of the room without running speaker cables under or around furniture. But even though there isn't a speaker wire needed, the unit still must be powered and plugged into the wall. So, technically, these units aren't truly wireless.
But many of these products offer excellent sound quality regardless, such as these top-rated wireless surround sound systems you should consider for your home setup.
Battery-powered speakers are also available, like the ECOXGEAR SEB26R 500-Watt Amplified Battery Powered Powersports 8 and the BenqBot Portable Sound Bar for TV/PC. The advantage of battery-powered units is that they can be moved around easily. However, depending on the volume, you may only get a handful of hours on a single charge. Another issue is the lack of wired connection options, which may require you to use Bluetooth only or offer a basic option like a 3.5mm audio jack and Coaxial input.
Do Sonos wireless speakers require any cables?
Sonos offers a variety of wireless speakers, such as the Era 100 and more advanced Era 300. These products provide WiFi capability, BlueTooth, and can connect to other Sonos speakers for surround sound or multi-room audio setups. However, these products still require an electrical outlet to function. So, while you can ditch the speaker wire and connect wirelessly to these speakers to stream music, you'll still need to position them near a plug.
Many people interested in outfitting their home with wireless audio speakers may be puzzled when they realize the unit must be plugged into the wall with a power cable. Isn't it supposed to be wireless? If you pay careful attention to the marketing of these products, you'll notice that there is no mention of wireless power capability. The wireless term is only applied to the audio itself, delicately avoiding the subject of a power cable. Just because these units aren't entirely devoid of wires doesn't mean they're not a great option. In fact, there are easy ways to turn your wired speakers wireless if you aren't yet ready to buy new equipment.