How Do Stud Finder Apps Work, And Are They Any Good?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever tried to mount something marginally heavy in your home, you know the headache that comes with trying to decide whether you need a drywall anchor or if you'll be keen enough to hit a stud. Something that could potentially damage your home's aesthetic shouldn't be left to a guessing game, though, which is why the 20th century welcomed the stud finder.

Once a tool that used magnets to find the nail heads embedded in drywall, sort of like the handyman's dowsing rod, stud finders have evolved over the years. The more modern form doesn't rely on magnetism at all, and is a handheld electronic device capable of finding not just studs, but specific materials, while helping the user avoid any electrical components. Then there is the stud finder app — a piece of software that allegedly uses smartphone technology to function similarly to the commercial stud finder.

Whenever something practical is converted into a phone app, we're sometimes skeptical about whether it works. So, we've done a deep dive into different stud finder apps to determine whether you can ditch your DeWalt 3/4-inch Stud Finder and rely solely on your phone.