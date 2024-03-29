350 Chevy Vs Ford 351W: Which Is The Better Engine?

When buying a truck, one of the most important factors to take into account is the quality of the engine. You can slap all the extra features you want on it, but no amount of bells and whistles can amount to a quality motor. This is every bit as true now as it has been for decades. When it comes to American-made trucks, few names stand out more than Chevy and Ford. Both manufacturers have been building quality machines for over a hundred years, and auto forums are full of fans arguing which is the superior brand.

One of the biggest times the two manufacturers butted heads was back in the 20th century when each of them produced a small-block V8 engine that promised big power at an affordable price. The Ford 351 Windsor and the 350 Chevy weren't exactly the biggest and baddest engines on offer from either company at the time, but they still stood out to budget-minded buyers for their relative price-to-performance ratio. This is why many consider the 351W among the best engines ever put in a Ford Truck and the Chevy 350 one of the most popular engines ever made. Even after all this time later, truck aficionados debate which is better.