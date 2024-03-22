Everything To Know About The FN Four Motorcycle

Motorized transportation has advanced tremendously since its inception, but without early trailblazing inventions, the world would look dramatically different today. Before Henry Ford's Model T offered the public the first affordable and mass-produced car, there was the FN Four motorcycle. The FN Four featured an inline-4 cylinder engine and debuted at the 1905 Paris Motorcycle Show. Back then, these machines were referred to as "Modern Motor Bicycles," and one glance at the design explains why.

The FN Four was developed by Fabrique Nationale in Belgium but wasn't the first motorcycle ever made. The first gasoline-powered motorcycle, the Daimler Reitwagen, was created in 1885 by German inventors Wilhelm Maybach and Gottlieb Daimler. Twenty years later, the first production four-cylinder motorcycle, the FN Four, would take the world by storm. Nowadays, the FN Four is found primarily in museums and occasionally up for auction at prices at or above $55,000.