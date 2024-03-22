The Huge Security Hack That Might Make Travelers Feel Less Safe In Hotels

Hackers are always looking for new avenues to steal vital personal information, and any sufficiently-advanced computer system can serve as one of those avenues for malicious purposes. One prime example of a potential security hole that you may not have thought to check is in the door to your hotel room. A recently-discovered vulnerability that's arguably worse than a hotel booking site leaking your private info has been discovered in card key systems.

This week, a group of white hat hackers released the research from an in-depth study into a particular set of security vulnerabilities — known as "Unsaflok," named after the Dormakaba-branded Saflok door locks that they target. The study that resulted in Unsaflok's discovery was originally conducted in a hotel in Las Vegas in 2022; a city that has seen its fair share of brutal cyberattacks like the 2022 MGM casino hack. The vulnerability the researchers discovered is equal parts dangerous and simple: All it takes is a couple of quick taps with an ordinary card key, and anyone could theoretically break into a hotel room.