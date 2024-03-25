How To Pair The Subwoofer With Your Vizio 5.1 Surround Sound System

As one of the most affordable surround sound options these days, the Vizio 5.1 home audio system has become a popular choice for those looking to enhance their home theaters without breaking the bank. Besides the price, there's a lot to like about Vizio's approach to home audio, such as the easy set-up and user-friendly interface. While you could rely on the speakers that came with your TV, the sound quality of even the best OLED TVs on the market tends to be subpar when compared to dedicated surround systems. And what's the point of having that brand-new state-of-the-art TV if the audio doesn't match the on-screen visuals?

If you have a Vizio surround sound system, it's designed to fix all of that. Before you can fine-tune your surround sound setup, though, you'll need to make sure all of the components are connected, including the soundbar, subwoofer, and any external speakers. Once you've got all of that done, you'll need to pair your soundbar and subwoofer. When you turn on your Vizio soundbar and subwoofer, they should pair automatically via Bluetooth. Unfortunately, it doesn't always work the way it should right out of the box, and when that happens, you'll have to do a little troubleshooting to get the subwoofer to pair with your Vizio soundbar. Here's how.