5 Things Every Motorcycle Rider Should Know About BSA

The Birmingham Small Arms Company, better known as BSA, started in 1861, not with bikes but with guns. It was made by 14 experts in making guns and quickly became the biggest company in Europe for making weapons. As the years went on, around 1910, BSA began to make motorized bicycles, which became a big hit in the late 1940s and later turned into the motorcycles we know today.

BSA became really good at making bikes that people liked for racing or just riding around. Their bikes were well-made and didn't cost too much, which made them very popular — in fact, BSA is arguably among 10 of the coolest vintage motorcycles that won't break the bank. By the 1960s, BSA was the biggest name in motorcycles around the world. While the company's story, from guns to motorcycles, is really interesting, there's much more to BSA. So, here are five things every motorcycle rider should know about BSA.