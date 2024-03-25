What Is Clean Energy Charging On iPhone (And Should You Turn It Off?)
It seems like every major company nowadays is taking steps towards sustainability. With increasing concern and attention paid to issues such as climate change, pollution, and urban development, buyers are demanding that corporations do their part in helping resolve the issues they're partially responsible for. Apple is no exception. In recent years, the tech giant has helped lead the charge, recycling more than ever last year as part of its many environmentally conscious moves. Another eco-friendly change from the company came in a software update to the iPhone that's designed to lessen its impact on the planet.
When Apple introduced its iOS 16.1 update in 2022, the company added a feature for U.S. customers called Clean Energy Charging. The feature is designed to lower an iPhone's carbon footprint by strategically charging it when the power grid is producing cleaner energy, such as through wind or solar power.
Clean Energy Charging works alongside another system Apple calls Optimized Battery Charging, which is designed to learn your daily habits. As the system learns your routines, it's able to determine when the iPhone would need a quick full charge, or when it can work ok with a slower and delayed charge, which is better for the battery's long-term health. While encouraging users to think more deliberately about their energy consumption habits is noble, it forced some people to learn how to make sure their iPhone is charging as fast as possible.
When to turn off Clean Energy charging
If your iPhone runs on iOS 16.1 or older, and you're in the U.S., there's a good chance you've been using Clean Energy Charging already. The function is switched on by default, which is what led to some confused reactions across social media when the update went live in October 2022. For Clean Energy Charging to work, several additional settings such as Location Services, System Customization, and Significant Locations are also activated.
However, the same functions that make Clean Energy Charging so beneficial can also make it an inconvenience depending on your lifestyle. The iPhone may charge in different ways based on frequently used locations such as home or work, for example. So, if you travel often, or have a constantly shifting schedule, it may be difficult to integrate this feature into your life.
Thankfully, it's easy to turn off Clean Energy Charging entirely. To have your phone charge quicker, simply press the 'Charge Now' function on the 'Suspended Charging' lock screen notification. To turn it off, go into the 'Battery Health & Charging' section of your Settings app and toggle off the 'Clean Energy Charging.'