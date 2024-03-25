What Is Clean Energy Charging On iPhone (And Should You Turn It Off?)

It seems like every major company nowadays is taking steps towards sustainability. With increasing concern and attention paid to issues such as climate change, pollution, and urban development, buyers are demanding that corporations do their part in helping resolve the issues they're partially responsible for. Apple is no exception. In recent years, the tech giant has helped lead the charge, recycling more than ever last year as part of its many environmentally conscious moves. Another eco-friendly change from the company came in a software update to the iPhone that's designed to lessen its impact on the planet.

When Apple introduced its iOS 16.1 update in 2022, the company added a feature for U.S. customers called Clean Energy Charging. The feature is designed to lower an iPhone's carbon footprint by strategically charging it when the power grid is producing cleaner energy, such as through wind or solar power.

Clean Energy Charging works alongside another system Apple calls Optimized Battery Charging, which is designed to learn your daily habits. As the system learns your routines, it's able to determine when the iPhone would need a quick full charge, or when it can work ok with a slower and delayed charge, which is better for the battery's long-term health. While encouraging users to think more deliberately about their energy consumption habits is noble, it forced some people to learn how to make sure their iPhone is charging as fast as possible.