Why Did Acura Discontinue The Legend?

Since the invention of automobiles, virtually every major manufacturer has tried its hand in the luxury car arena. By the late 1980s, even typically price-conscious Japanese automakers were looking to stake a claim in the luxury car market, with Honda throwing its hat in the ring in 1986 through its newly-acquired subsidiary Acura.

The Acura vehicle that earned the luxury label was the appropriately named Legend, which made its street debut alongside another popular model, the hatchback Integra. As for the Legend, it hit the road a foot longer than even a contemporary Honda Accord, making it the largest vehicle in the manufacturer's stable from the era. More impressively, the Acura Legend debuted with a V6 engine under the hood (a first for any Honda automobile) and offered the option of a 5-speed manual transmission, which was all but unheard of in the late-80s luxury arena.

Combined with a slickly designed interior that toed the line between the practical and the opulent, the Legend quickly became a hit with drivers who prized a touch of sportiness in their luxury ride. It remained a popular model until 1995, when increasingly fierce competition in the luxury market led Acura to put it out to pasture. Thus, the Legend was never one of the many Acura models manufactured in the USA since the mid-90s.

[Featured image by Ominae via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]