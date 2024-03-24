Style Not Stardust: This Unique Handbag Gives NASA's Nanomaterial Its Biggest Use Yet

French luxury brand Coperni made several bold statements wth its space-themed collection during 2024 Paris Fashion Week, but one piece stood out with an offer to bring cosmic technology from the sky to the streets: the Air Swipe bag. In its Instagram, Coperni shared that the unique bag was made of the lightest solid on Earth, aerogel. Weighing only 33 g, lighter than an AirPods charging case, Coperni proudly noted that the game-changing bag was 99% air and just 1% glass.

Fashion isn't always functional, of course, and the infamous "micro bag" that can hold hardly anything is a common joke across the fashion industry. In a cheeky response to an Instagram comment asking if the Air Swipe actually worked as a bag, Coperni responded, "It can hold an iPhone ."

Coperni's Air Swipe was developed by Professor Ioannis Michaloudis, an internationally recognized artist and researcher who has been publishing studies on aerogel as a sculptural medium for over two decades. Aerogels have been used in clothing before – Oros Apparel notably used aerogel to block frigid temperatures in winter safety gear – but Coperni claims that its bag is the "biggest ever object made" using the remarkable material.

Here's what makes aerogel special and why this unusual substance could revolutionize more than just fashion.