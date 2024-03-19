OpenAI's Sam Altman Sounds Off On Lawsuit From Elon Musk

The company behind ChatGPT is currently locked in what some say is an existential legal challenge brought by none other than Elon Musk, one of its founders, who sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman in February. A lot has been said about OpenAI abandoning its non-profit roots, and Altman recently explained that it became necessary for the company to "productize" in order to raise the required capital and keep moving ahead. During that same podcast appearance, Altman candidly mentioned that he was unaware of the true intention behind Musk's lawsuit. "I don't know what it's really about," Altman said.

To recall, Musk claimed in his lawsuit that OpenAI breached a contract by chasing a for-profit model after initially promising to develop AI that benefits humanity while maintaining a non-profit status. The company published email conversations involving Musk in what some may consider the public airing of dirty laundry; they showed he reportedly sought complete control over and merger of OpenAI with Tesla. When those demands weren't met, Musk is said to have left the company.

It seems looking back, Altman has some thoughts about approaching things differently, especially when it comes to the conundrum of a startup where it can chase profits from the get-go or initially target a non-profit business model. "If we knew what was going to happen, we would have done that too," Altman said, implying that he would've gone with an approach where capital wasn't put on the back burner. But at the center of the tussle with Musk is open-sourcing the AI tech stack, which Altman addressed in a diplomatic fashion.