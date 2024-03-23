How To Program A DIRECTV Remote (Even Without Codes)

If you hate keeping dozens of remotes for all your devices at home, a universal remote may be the answer. There are lots of options these days, including turning your Android phone into a universal remote, but you can keep things classic and simple by using a DIRECTV remote to control several devices at once. To establish a connection between a DIRECTV remote and your device, you'll first need to program the remote. We'll be taking you through everything you need to know so that you can sit back and watch content hassle-free.

The DIRECTV Universal remote is one of the best universal remotes for your TV and can connect to up to four devices at once. By using a mix of radio and infrared technology, the remote can control a range of devices beyond just the best major TV brands, including game consoles, DVD players, and even sound systems. Depending on the device you're pairing, DIRECTV has a way to connect your remote either with or without codes. Let's explore how to set up your DIRECT Universal or Genie remote with your devices.