How To Program A DIRECTV Remote (Even Without Codes)
If you hate keeping dozens of remotes for all your devices at home, a universal remote may be the answer. There are lots of options these days, including turning your Android phone into a universal remote, but you can keep things classic and simple by using a DIRECTV remote to control several devices at once. To establish a connection between a DIRECTV remote and your device, you'll first need to program the remote. We'll be taking you through everything you need to know so that you can sit back and watch content hassle-free.
The DIRECTV Universal remote is one of the best universal remotes for your TV and can connect to up to four devices at once. By using a mix of radio and infrared technology, the remote can control a range of devices beyond just the best major TV brands, including game consoles, DVD players, and even sound systems. Depending on the device you're pairing, DIRECTV has a way to connect your remote either with or without codes. Let's explore how to set up your DIRECT Universal or Genie remote with your devices.
How to program a DIRECTV Universal Remote
The process for programming your device varies slightly depending on whether you're using an HD or SD DVR. For both models, DIRECTV offers a way to pair your remote without any codes for select devices.
If you're using an HD device, press the MENU button on your DIRECTV universal remote. Then go to Settings > Remote Control, and then select Program Remote. Choose your device from the list. If you're unable to find your device, you can use DIRECTV's remote code lookup tool instead to locate the corresponding five-digit code. Then simply follow the on-screen instructions to finish programming your remote.
If you're using a SD DVR or receiver, the steps required are a little different. Press MENU on your remote control, then navigate to Parental Favs & Setup > System Setup. Go to Remote or Remote Control, then select Program Remote. Pick the device you're programming, or use DIRECTV's remote code lookup tool if you can't find it. Once again, enter the code if necessary, then just follow the remaining on-screen directions.
How to program a DIRECTV Genie Remote
If you're using one of DIRECTV's Genie remotes, it may automatically pair with your device, saving you the hassle of entering codes. To pair your remote with a new device, all you need is a compatible Genie device, such as the Genie HD DVR or Wireless Genie Mini.
To set up your Genie remote with another device, point the remote at your Genie device and press the MUTE and ENTER buttons on your remote at the same time. Hold the buttons down until you see a green light on your remote flash twice. Wait until you see the message "Applying IR/RF Setup" on your TV screen, then turn your device on and press the MENU button on the remote. Navigate to Settings > Remote Control > Program Remote, and then simply select your device from the list. The on-screen instructions will take you through the rest of the process.
In other cases, you may need to manually program your DIRECTV Genie remote to work with your device. There are just a few extra steps involved in this case to initiate the RF setup process. After holding the MUTE and SELECT buttons down as outlined above, enter the code 961 on your Genie remote's numeric pad. Press the Channel Up button, and then hit Enter. Shortly, the TV should display the message, "Your Remote is now setup for RF". You can now continue with the same process outlined above, navigating to Settings > Remote Control > Program Remote and finding your device.