5 Chicago Electric Power Tools No Home Mechanic Should Be Without
Performing your own car maintenance and repairs is a satisfying and fulfilling experience. Not only does it allow you to develop valuable skills, but it can also be incredibly fun and rewarding. However, trying to complete a DIY job without the right tools can prove the opposite of fun, as tasks that should take mere minutes turn into hours-long struggles. Further, some jobs might be utterly impossible without the right equipment. That's why it's crucial for home mechanics and DIYers to continuously expand their tool kits with essentials and research any maintenance or repair project before starting to ensure they have the right tools to complete the job.
One brand you might explore for your expanding automotive toolkit is Chicago Electric Tools, which launched in 1977 and engineers power tools with DIYers in mind. From electric rotary tools to impact wrenches and power drills, here are five Chicago Electric power tools every home mechanic's toolbox can use.
1. Electric rotary tool
Rotary tools are simple devices with many uses. While rotary tools are common for mechanics, they have various other applications, too, including carpentry, metalworking, and numerous crafts and hobbies. The tools can buff, polish, sand, grind, engrave, and cut into different surfaces and materials. They work using a small motor and a spindle, and you can connect attachments to the spindle to transform the tool based on your needs. With regard to auto work, rotary tools are most commonly used to clean grime and corrosion from components like brake calipers or to remove old gasket material from parts like oil pans.
Chicago Electric's rotary tool kit features a 1.3-amp electric tool with a variable speed trigger for precise control from 8,000 to 35,000 RPM. Its thumbwheel speed adjuster can be used to remove rust and burrs, as well as cut plastic, metal, and wood. The kit comes with 31 items, including the rotary tool; various cutting, buffing, and polishing attachments; and a blow mold case.
2. Electric impact wrench
An impact wrench — also known as an impact gun — is a must-have tool for every home mechanic. Primarily associated with removing lug nuts, impact wrenches are time and muscle-saving devices that you'll use for far more than installing wheels. There's no shortage of incredibly tight fasteners on cars. An impact wrench can help you easily remove those stuck fasteners and reinstall them with speed. Most impact wrenches are air-powered, but electric and battery-powered versions are popular, too.
The Chicago Electric ½-inch impact wrench is a seven-amp electric tool that delivers 230 foot- pounds of max torque. Featuring a rocker switch, the gun is built with a cast aluminum nose and a lightweight, high-impact housing. It also comes with a 90-day warranty for peace of mind. At tool and equipment retailer Harbor Freight, over 4,400 customer reviews give this tool 4.3 stars out of 5, while 88% of customers overall recommend it.
3. Polishing tool
Polishing and sanding tools aren't just for mechanics. Anyone who has any interest in cleaning and detailing their own car can benefit from a quality polishing tool. These versatile devices work somewhat like angle grinders. You attach various sanding, buffing, or polishing pads to the end and then let the tool do the hard work for you. Polishing tools can go a long way toward saving your arms and hands when detailing your vehicle. Whether you're a home mechanic or a novice enthusiast, you'll be happy to own a polishing tool once you see your vehicle sparkling like new.
The Chicago Electric digital variable speed polisher/sander features a 10-amp electric motor, a digital LCD, a textured grip hand for secure use, and a ball-and-needle bearing construction. The polisher is capable of 1,000 to 3,500 RPM and its spindle lock system allows for quick-and-easy polishing and/or sanding pad changes.
4. Reciprocating saw
Reciprocating saws can come in handy for various reasons. Maybe you need to cut some old sway bar links off your daily driver, or perhaps you're fabricating a new exhaust system for a new project car. Whatever you need to cut, a quality reciprocating saw is often the best tool for the job. They work well for quick, straightforward cuts but are less useful for tight spaces and complex cutting. While most pro mechanics and DIYers will need various cutting tools, a reciprocating saw is one of the most basic saws you can buy and an essential item for any mechanic's toolbox.
Chicago Electric's 7.5-amp variable-speed reciprocating saw features a twist-style chuck that allows for quick blade replacement and a trigger lock for enhanced safety. The saw is built with a cast aluminum head and comes with a rubber-boot grip. It also features a power indicator light and a 7.5-amp variable speed motor capable of 0-2,500 strokes per minute (SPM).
5. Electric drill
Anyone planning to perform their own auto repair work or maintenance needs at least one drill. From body work to custom mods and basic repairs, there's no shortage of uses for a power drill when you're working on a vehicle. Some of the most common automotive applications for drills include creating holes to install aftermarket auto parts, auto body repair and modification, and stereo and sound system work.
Along with a 6.3-amp motor, the Chicago Electric 6.3-amp ½-inch variable speed drill features fully shielded ball bearings, machine-cut and heat-treated gears, and a die-cast aluminum gear housing. The power drill also comes with an auxiliary handle you can mount on either the left or right side and a three-jaw keyed chuck to securely lock in drill bits and attachments. Reversible, the drill has a maximum speed of 1,200 RPMs, measures 13 inches in length and 3 inches in width, and weighs 4.6 pounds.