Here's What Happened To Jo Coddington From 'American Hot Rod'

"American Hot Rod" was an American reality television series that followed Boyd Coddington, a famous hot rod designer, as he and his crew built custom vehicles in Southern California. The show was primarily a family affair, with the aptly-named Boyd Coddington Hot Rod Shop crew consisting of his wife Jo, his ex-wife Diane, and his son Chris. However, TLC ended the series following Coddington's untimely death in 2008, with most of the crew moving on to other ventures, but what happened to Jo Coddington?

Those who watched "American Hot Rod" will remember Jo Coddington as the backbone of the Boyd Coddington Hot Rod Shop. As the General Manager, she practically ran the entire business, including their collectibles and consignment stores. She dealt with all the legal aspects, like merchandising, licensing, contracts, and proposals, while bringing a no-nonsense, tough approach when dealing with employees and the rest of the crew.

However, it's been over 15 years since "American Hot Rod" ended its tenure on TV, and Jo has dedicated the rest of her life to honoring her late husband's legacy. Following his death, she kept the business open for as long as possible. However, the economy and lack of a designer ultimately forced Jo to close up shop after a few months, telling The Orange County Register, "I don't know how many people would want a Boyd Coddington shop without Boyd Coddington." So, what has she been up to since then?