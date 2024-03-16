The 5 Best Budget-Friendly Tools Worth Buying From AutoZone
When you're looking for new tools, AutoZone might not be the first place that comes to mind. However, the retailer isn't a bad option for budget-friendly options, and as long as you have your expectations in check, you'll be able to find some solid pickups. AutoZone, as the name would suggest, is a good spot to pick up tools for working on your car, and you can even loan tools if you're in a bind. You might be surprised that AutoZone is also a decent choice for finding household DIY tools.
Each tool you see on this list has good user scores from buyers, something that's important even if you're picking up an inexpensive item. On top of that, everything is readily available at AutoZone in-store or online, so you should have no trouble tracking down something that catches your eye. Since these are budget-friendly tools, nothing crosses the $200 threshold either. A more in-depth explanation of how these tools were picked can be found at the end of the list.
Police Security Cavalier 100 Lumen LED Penlight
If you're ready to stop using your phone's flashlight while working, you can opt for a regular flashlight that'll get the job done. The Police Security Cavalier Penlight is available at AutoZone for $12.99, and it offers a lot of benefits. A big thing light allows you to do is to illuminate tight spaces your bulky phone might have trouble with. It runs on two AAA batteries, and the manufacturer says it can get up to 1.5 hours of continuous light. It's backed by a limited lifetime warranty in case anything goes wrong. At just 0.15 lbs, this flashlight can clip onto your belt and never feel like it's bogging you down.
User scores for the flashlight are 4.3 out of five on AutoZone's website. Some reviews note that the battery life leaves a lot to be desired, and that could prove to be an issue if you're blowing through AAA batteries. If you have a pair of rechargeable batteries from a reputable brand, it's a much easier pill to swallow. This is also a handy tool to take along on a camping trip, so there are a lot of uses for it.
Black & Decker 20 Volt Max Lithium Ion Drill and Driver Plus 68 Piece Project Kit
If you're using a power drill for casual projects around the house, it's perfectly okay to not spend an arm and leg and go for a budget option. The Black & Decker drill kit is available at AutoZone for $161.99 and comes with everything you need. For this price, you can grab the power drill along with a kit of 68 hand tools, including a hammer, screwdrivers, and pliers that you can use for work on your car or your house. It's hard to beat the sheer value offered by this deal, even if you can spend more and get better tools elsewhere.
The 20V drill has more than enough power for household work, and many reviewers note it packs quite a punch for its price range. On AutoZone's website, the kit has a 4.2 out of five. Some people note the drill failed on them after a few uses, but it's important to take reviews like that with a grain of salt because your mileage will vary.
Black & Decker 20 Volt Max Lithium Pole Pruning Saw
Landscaping around the yard could mean you want to trim down overgrown hedges and tree branches. If you feel like a mini chainsaw is overkill, you can opt for the Black & Decker pruning saw. This tool can easily cut through branches — if you can reach them — so it makes a long and daunting task much easier. You can pick this saw up from AutoZone for $149.99, which has a score of 4.1 out of five.
However, there are some downsides worth pointing out. The big one is this could be a tool you only use once or twice a year, so it won't get as much use as something like a power drill would. If you have a yard that needs a lot of cleaning up, it will be worth it in the long run. The 20V battery can take on up to 100 cuts before needing another charge, so you should be able to get a lot of work done before charging it up again.
Great Neck Multi-Tip 6-in-1 Screwdriver Set
Having a set of screwdrivers is nice, but it's not always fun to dig around in a tool box looking for the right size. While all-in-one screwdrivers don't always have the best quality, it's hard to go wrong with the Great Neck 6-in-1 option from AutoZone. This costs just $2.99 to pick up, so even if it ends up being a dud, you're only out a couple of dollars. Fortunately, the user scores on AutoZone's website are positive at 4.7 out of five based on over 130 reviews.
For the purchase, you're getting six different bits with a mix of slotted, Phillips, and Hex heads. This should allow you to tackle just about anything you'll encounter in casual DIY work around your home. It's also a handy tool to keep in your car for on-the-go jobs, as many reviewers on AutoZone's website note. The extra bits are stored in the handle, so you never have to worry about losing them unless you misplace the entire screwdriver.
Duralast 1/4 inch Drive Ratchet and Socket SAE and Metric Tool Set 45 Piece
Any home mechanic can benefit from a ratchet set, and AutoZone is a good place to pick up a budget-friendly and reliable one. The Duralast 1/4 inch rachet and socket set is available for $49.99, and it gives you everything you need to get started with work at home. The rachet set comes with 45 pieces in total, so you're getting a versatile bundle backed up by strong user scores on AutoZone's website. This set has a 4.6 out of five rating with over 200 reviews and counting.
According to some AutoZone reviewers, the rachet is a tad small, but it works the same. The smaller form factor does allow it to hit tighter spots, so that's a bright spot. The quick release allows you to easily change out heads on the fly, so there's little to no downtime if you know what you're doing. It's a nice kit to keep in your car, too, in case of an emergency.
Why were these five tools picked?
Buying tools on a budget can be difficult, especially if you're starting from scratch, so it's helpful to pinpoint tools that'll be able to tackle a wide range of tasks. A multi-bit screwdriver can be used in many ways, so that's a helpful tool to have around, especially at a low price. Each tool on the list is something you should be able to get some use out of at least a few times a year.
User scores of four out of five or higher back everything on the list, so you know that people who bought the tool had a good experience with it for the most part. That's not the case for everyone, of course, so your mileage could potentially vary. Ultimately, the list shows AutoZone isn't a bad place to find tools, and you can do it in-store or online, depending on whether a location is near you.