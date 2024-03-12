New Moto G 5G Lineup Serves Up Big Batteries And Big Displays Without The Big Price

Motorola is adding two new budget-friendly Android phones to its portfolio for the U.S. market, both of which offer a few surprising perks married to a palatable asking price. The more intriguing option of the duo is the 2024 Moto G 5G, which costs merely $199, yet offers a 6.6-inch display with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz. For reference, the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899 but stays loyal to a 60Hz panel. The display on Motorola's latest phone is still an LCD panel with a modest HD+ 1612 x 720 resolution.

The new phone relies on the power of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. Notably, it supports storage expansion via a microSD, a trait that is increasingly rare in the smartphone world. Plus, the physical slot supports cards of up to 1TB capability, while Android 14 in a near-vanilla form handles things on the software side.

The rear imaging hardware once again impresses, thanks to a 50-megapixel main camera with RAW capture support (which is one of the more hidden camera features on many phones), assisted by a token 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography. Video calling and selfie duties have been handed over to an 8-megapixel camera sensor. Audio output is deputed to stereo speakers, and there's a 3.5mm headphone on the phone, as well. This 5G-ready budget warrior packs a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging — and, depending on the carrier, Motorola will generously bundle a 10W brick in the retail package.