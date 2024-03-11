LG's 2024 UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitors Finally Hit Pre-Order: Here's How To Get Yours

LG is finally bringing its 2024 slate of UltraGear curved OLED monitors to the market, while simultaneously adding two new options to the portfolio.

Leading the lineup is the 45-inch (45GS95QE-B) trim, which offers an expansive 3440x1440 pixels curved screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio, and 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut support. Touting an impressively low response time of 0.03ms, the OLED panel here offers 240Hz peak refresh rate and a viewing angle of 178-degrees alongside both axes. Support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro are part of the package.

Other niceties include an in-built FPS counter, Black Stabilizer tech to increase the contrast in dark regions of the on-screen content, and Dynamic Action Sync system to reduce the graphics input delay. It carries a price tag of $1,699.99, and starts shipping next month.

Sitting right below is the UltraGear 39GS95QE configuration, which costs $1,499.99 and will hit the shelves later this month. This one serves a 39-inch (3440x1440 pixels) OLED panel with 0.03 ms response time. LG has put an anti-glare coat on the panel, which offers an 800R curvature to make users feel surrounded by the in-game action. It shares most of its features with the 45-inch model, down to the ergonomic facilities like tilt and swivel support, borderless looks, and an adjustable stand. Both the monitors are nearly indistinguishable, save for the LED light array at the back.