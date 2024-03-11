LG's 2024 UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitors Finally Hit Pre-Order: Here's How To Get Yours
LG is finally bringing its 2024 slate of UltraGear curved OLED monitors to the market, while simultaneously adding two new options to the portfolio.
Leading the lineup is the 45-inch (45GS95QE-B) trim, which offers an expansive 3440x1440 pixels curved screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio, and 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut support. Touting an impressively low response time of 0.03ms, the OLED panel here offers 240Hz peak refresh rate and a viewing angle of 178-degrees alongside both axes. Support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro are part of the package.
Other niceties include an in-built FPS counter, Black Stabilizer tech to increase the contrast in dark regions of the on-screen content, and Dynamic Action Sync system to reduce the graphics input delay. It carries a price tag of $1,699.99, and starts shipping next month.
Sitting right below is the UltraGear 39GS95QE configuration, which costs $1,499.99 and will hit the shelves later this month. This one serves a 39-inch (3440x1440 pixels) OLED panel with 0.03 ms response time. LG has put an anti-glare coat on the panel, which offers an 800R curvature to make users feel surrounded by the in-game action. It shares most of its features with the 45-inch model, down to the ergonomic facilities like tilt and swivel support, borderless looks, and an adjustable stand. Both the monitors are nearly indistinguishable, save for the LED light array at the back.
Diverse choices for gamers
The real star from a value and innovation perspective is the mid-size member — the 32-inch UltraGear 32GS95UE — priced at $1,399.99 and coming to stores in April. LG says it is the world's first VESA-compliant dual-mode gaming monitor. The key trick here is that the monitor can shift the refresh rate between 240Hz and an impressive 480Hz as you lower the resolution from 4K to full-HD.
The 4K OLED panel here inherits perks from its larger siblings like a low 0.03ms response time, 98.5% DPI-P3 coverage, VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 compliance, Nvidia G-Sync support, port selection (HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4), and DTS Headphone:X support for surround sound. LG is also hawking what it calls "Pixel Sound," which essentially transmits sounds from behind the screen and straight into the user's face, instead of speakers mounted at the back.
Finally, we have the mid-tier UltraGear 34GS95QE that is going to burn a hole worth $1,299.99 in your wallet, and is already up for preorder on the LG website. This one offers a 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) OLED panel with similar curvature, aspect ratio, response time, and color coverage perks as the rest of its siblings.
The design is also nearly identical, and you get a two-year OLED quality warranty from LG for all four of its new gaming monitors. Preorders for all four gaming monitors are live on LG's online storefront and will last through March 17, while retail availability will be staggered between the ongoing month and the next.