LG Unveils Limited Edition 'League Of Legends' UltraGear Gaming Monitor

LG Electronics announced a new 27-inch limited-edition UltraGear gaming monitor specifically made for "League of Legends" players. Along with a custom interface for the display's settings and exterior, the monitor is also a high-performance device boasting some of the best display technology currently available. Officially dubbed the UltraGear OLED gaming monitor model 27GR95QL, LG used feedback from the LoL community to help design the features on the display.

The new LG UltraGear Gaming monitor has an OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, obtainable with HDMI 2.1. The exterior of the display features special "League of Legends" designs and icons and custom LoL on-screen menus. Illuminated motifs adorn the front of the display's stand, and the back of the monitor features custom "League of Legends" icons. Highly customizable, the monitor has a variety of settings that can be tweaked, including an FPS counter, crosshair, and FreeSync options.

While the display is made specifically for "League of Legends," it is also a great choice for other genres of games, like first-person-shooters or real-time-strategy games, due to the monitor's higher-than-average refresh rate and color stabilization, which makes dark shadows and details a little less dark. In many ways, while the LG UltraGear OLED 27GR95QL was designed with LoL fans in mind, it also appears to be a great all-around use monitor, considering its specs.