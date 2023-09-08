LG Unveils Limited Edition 'League Of Legends' UltraGear Gaming Monitor
LG Electronics announced a new 27-inch limited-edition UltraGear gaming monitor specifically made for "League of Legends" players. Along with a custom interface for the display's settings and exterior, the monitor is also a high-performance device boasting some of the best display technology currently available. Officially dubbed the UltraGear OLED gaming monitor model 27GR95QL, LG used feedback from the LoL community to help design the features on the display.
The new LG UltraGear Gaming monitor has an OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, obtainable with HDMI 2.1. The exterior of the display features special "League of Legends" designs and icons and custom LoL on-screen menus. Illuminated motifs adorn the front of the display's stand, and the back of the monitor features custom "League of Legends" icons. Highly customizable, the monitor has a variety of settings that can be tweaked, including an FPS counter, crosshair, and FreeSync options.
While the display is made specifically for "League of Legends," it is also a great choice for other genres of games, like first-person-shooters or real-time-strategy games, due to the monitor's higher-than-average refresh rate and color stabilization, which makes dark shadows and details a little less dark. In many ways, while the LG UltraGear OLED 27GR95QL was designed with LoL fans in mind, it also appears to be a great all-around use monitor, considering its specs.
League of Legends UltraGear gaming monitor specs and details
The new LG gaming monitor boasts a 27-inch OLED borderless display with support for HDR10 and runs at a 240Hz refresh rate with a response rate of just .03 milliseconds Gray-to-Gray. A high monitor refresh rate smooths out framerates and can make games feel more responsive. While many modern gaming monitors typically boast a 144Hz or 165Hz refresh rate, LG significantly increases this with the new displays, which may have an effect on frame-perfect actions made in games. The monitor also boasts QHD with 2,560 x 1,440 resolution with anti-glare and low reflection technology.
In addition to the interior components, there is also a Hextech-inspired design for the device's exterior, with metal elements woven in and LED lighting highlighting the detailing in the display's back and on the front of the display's stand. The settings and options for the device utilize a special "League of Legends" interface, with options catered toward gamers.
Like many gaming monitors, the ability to adjust the height of the display is possible, along with the ability to tilt, swivel, and pivot the screen. The LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor model 27GR95QL is available on LG's website but is only available to purchase in select locations, including the U.K., France, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Saudia Arabia, and South Korea. While it's possible that this monitor might be expensive compared to similar displays — as it is a limited edition — LG has not officially announced the monitor's price yet.