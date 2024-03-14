What Makes The Indian Chief Dark Horse One Of The Best Cruisers For Motorcycle Riders
Cruisers are what most people probably picture when they think of the classic American motorcycle. They're low, heavy, powerful, and designed for riders who want to spend long and comfortable hours on the open highway. There are a handful of major motorcycle brands that are known for making these two-wheeled powerhouses, but some are more popular than others.
Indian Motorcycle is one of the oldest and most respected American motorcycle manufacturers there is, and there are few bikes that their fans love more than the Indian Chief Dark Horse — a relatively recent special edition of the classic Indian Chief that has come to be considered one of the best Indian Motorcycles ever made.
Cruisers like the Chief have been around for decades and there are dozens if not hundreds of different models available from major manufacturers all over the world, but the Dark Horse seems to stand out even among such vaunted company. So what is it about this bike that makes it so special? To really understand why it's considered one of the best cruisers for motorcycle riders, you have to take a look at the bike's design, features, specs, and reviews from experienced riders.
Living up to its gloomy name
Part of the Indian Chief Dark Horse's popularity comes down to its aesthetic. It's simply hard to deny that this is a good-looking bike. There's a certain rugged timelessness to the Dark Horse's design that harkens back to black-and-white photos of old cruisers, while somehow simultaneously managing to feel modern and industrial.
Indian sells it in four different color palettes: Black Smoke, Springfield Blue Smoke, Sunset Red Metallic, and Sandstone Smoke. These offer different paint options for the tank and fenders, but the engine compartment, seat, and exhaust system are all painted black. The stripped-down design makes the blacked-out parts most of the bike's visual real estate, allowing the Dark Horse to showcase its rear shocks and steel-welded tube frame — giving merit to the bike's name.
Those who prefer a slightly heavier design can also get a bobber version of the bike. This comes with thicker front-end shocks, thicker tires, and several smaller design modifications that give it more of that distinctive fat-boy-like appearance. It's also worth noting that while it doesn't share the Dark Horse name, the Sport Chief also enjoys this primarily blacked-out color scheme.
These designs are certainly appealing to a lot of riders, and played no small part in the Dark Horse's popularity, but the true value of this bike is more than skin-deep.
Three different ride modes
This bike has a lot of unique capabilities, but one of the most interesting is its ability to shift between three different ride modes: Standard, Tour, and Sport. These each affect the way the bike handles, and switching between them gives the rider a greater degree of control in different riding environments.
According to Indian Motorcycle's website, the Standard mode "features a crisp throttle response and a well-balanced power delivery for responsive passing power and predictable, low-speed handling." This seems ideal for day-to-day commuting and basic city driving. It's the mode that most riders will probably consider their default, but there are a few situations where they might want to make use of the other riding modes.
Indian states that Tour mode "provides a smoother throttle response, ideal for riding with a passenger or for long touring rides," while Sport mode "is designed for situations in which an instant response is needed. Sport mode quickens the throttle response and has a more aggressive power delivery for increased acceleration."
These modes will probably be used less frequently by most riders, but they offer them the ability to quickly and easily shift between modes in order to adapt to unique riding conditions.
Other specs and features
The Indian Chief Dark Horse comes equipped with the Thunderstroke 116 engine — a 1890cc, 116 cubic inch air-cooled, 49-degree V-twin. It was originally made to be an upgrade for stock Thunderstroke 111 motors. The 116 offers 20% more horsepower than its predecessor, however, and its popularity led Indian to begin using it as a stock motor for new bikes in 2019.
On the Dark Horse, it produces around 120 pound-feet of torque and a peak torque of 5,400 rpm. It has a 4.063" x 4.449" bore and stroke, and an 11:1 compression ratio. All of this gives it a fair amount of power even at low rpm, making it an ideal engine for a cruiser.
In terms of its other specs, the bike's seat height sits at 26" and the standard edition weighs 670 lbs., while the bobber weighs 694 lbs. It has six gears controlled by mid-mount foot controls with drag bars, and the standard tank has a 4-gallon fuel capacity. Every Dark Horse also comes with a USB charging port, keyless ignition, cruise control, ABS, LED lighting, and Pitelli Night Dragon tires.
The 4" touchscreen is another interesting feature. It's chrome-plated and set into the center of the handlebars to offer modern utility while maintaining the bike's classic aesthetic. This device gives riders navigation control, as well as weather and traffic overlays. It allows them to control the bike's different ride modes, and even allows them to manage calls and music from Bluetooth-connected devices.
Reception of the Dark Horse
Learning about the bike's design and specs is all well and good, but you need to hear from people who've actually ridden one if you really want to get a feel for what they're like.
Cycle World did a first-ride review of the 2022 model back when it first launched. Reviewer Morgan Gales enjoyed the Dark Horse's minimalist design. He said that he put a few hundred miles on the bike, taking it across highways and mountain roads in order to find out what it does well and where its limits are. He found very little about the bike he didn't enjoy, however.
"The approach to the new Chief is honest, but modern," Gales says. "The bike is built to ride hard and it feels that way. It's sturdy, simple, steel. Riding the bike is an incredible experience and Indian has truly brought a new level of competition to the heavyweight cruiser segment."
YouTuber TeaPotOne also did a test ride on the bike, and he really liked the look and feel of the Dark Horse. He said that the power was immediate and that he found the dash to be incredibly intuitive. At 6'3" in height, however, he said that the bike could be uncomfortable on longer rides, and that the stock seat felt as though it was designed for shorter riders.
Reviewer Vicki Gray from Motoress also enjoyed riding the Dark Horse as well. They stated that it met all of their expectations, and that it felt great to ride. Gray also suggested that the bike was great for both new and experienced riders.
Harmony of old and new motorcycles
The Indian Chief Dark Horse has made major waves amongst cruiser bike enthusiasts in recent years. A big part of this is due to its overall aesthetic: The bike blends classic and modern design in a way that few others can match, and the dark undertones somehow manage to appear both dramatic and understated at the same time.
That said, the Dark Horse isn't just a pretty piece of machinery, it's also powerful and flexible. The Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine offers plenty of torque, while its three different riding modes add an element of versatility, and its touchscreen gives it some added convenience.
Reviewers love the way it rides and suggested that it's a good bike for riders of all experience levels, though there is a common thread that those over 6 feet tall had issues with cramping on longer rides. All of this adds up to a truly spectacular cruiser bike that seems like an absolute dream for anyone who can ride it comfortably.