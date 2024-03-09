Doctor Who Fans Aren't Happy About The BBC's New Plans For AI Content: Here's Why

The universe of "Doctor Who" is one in which a sentient time machine disguised as a police call box carries a nearly immortal alien through spacetime. But although the beloved BBC series has often dealt with fictional AI, the broadcaster now finds itself in hot water after promising to use real-life AI to promote the Ncuti Gatwa-starring show.

On March 7, the BBC Media Centre published an article explaining that, in collaboration with human oversight, AI-generated marketing copy would be used to promote "Doctor Who." "There's a rich variety of content in the Whoniverse collection on iPlayer to test and learn with, and Doctor Who thematically lends itself to AI which is a bonus," the article read. Perhaps the venerated steward of the "Doctor Who" franchise forgot to take the cultural temperature of the show's fanbase, which quickly mobilized in revolt against the proposed use of large language models (LLMs).

Some fans were quick to point out that when AI has appeared in "Doctor Who," it is almost always as a major threat to the Doctor and his friends. As @lesbiaudrey wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "'Doctor Who' lends itself to AI' is an all timer bulls*** quote for me. You can tell they think that because it's like, sci-fi, y'know. Ignore the countless evil AIs that the Doctor has fought in the show."

Over the six decades "Doctor Who" has been a staple of British television, quite a few of its most fearsome villains have relied on artificial intelligence. From the Cyberium that controls the terrifying Cybermen to WOTAN, a human-built AI that tried to conquer the world, technology parading under the banner of AI has rarely been allied with the show's Gallifreyan protagonist.