You Can Play A Giant Game Boy On The Apple Vision Pro: Here's How

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've likely heard a thing or two about the Apple Vision Pro. From its outlandish $3,500 price tag to viral videos of people wearing the clunky headset in public, Apple's introduction into the world of augmented reality stirred up quite the buzz. Add the positive reviews the Vision Pro has received, and the general consensus is that the Vision Pro is great tech searching for a purpose. That is, until now.

Enter GBA4iOS. Some of you may remember the emulator from the glory days of the iPod Touch, but for those unfamiliar, GBA4iOS stands for Game Boy Advanced for iOS. The software emulates Nintendo's classic handheld gaming system, letting users play any video games from that era on their iOS device. However, "Pokémon" dominated GBA4iOS, with many jailbreaking their devices just to replay the Nintendo franchise. That was until Apple killed GBA4iOS with patches to their operating system.

However, the emulator is back with a new name, GBA4vOS, as it's retooled for the Apple Vision Pro. AltStore, a popular sideloading app, announced the return via X, formerly known as Twitter, once again allowing users to play their favorite Game Boy games from the comfort of their home — just virtually this time. The new version comes with plenty of new features, including motion controls and playing "Pokémon" on a virtual Game Boy the size of a fridge. And the best part is that it's free to anyone with a Vision Pro.