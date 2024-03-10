3 Sound Settings To Optimize Your Samsung TV For Gaming

Samsung TVs are a top choice for gamers, offering incredible displays and astonishing refresh rates. Their unrivaled hardware is one of the reasons they're marked number one in our ranking of TV brands. Crisp displays aren't the only reason Samsung is drawing in gamers; they also offer some impressive audio settings to help bring your games to life. But where can you find these settings, and how can they improve your in-game audio?

The best audio settings for games differ from those for other media, such as movies or TV shows. While movies use sound technology to create a realistic cinematic experience, video games require more precise, emphasized audio cues to immerse players and provide directional hints. This is especially true for competitive games. To prioritize accuracy and provide crystal-clear cues, many TV companies (including Samsung) have built-in game modes for enhanced gaming.

Remember, audio while gaming will be better with the best gaming headsets, regardless of settings. That said, Samsung offers some of the best audio settings to improve in-game sound effects and customize the audio output depending on the type of game you're playing. Learn how to optimize your Samsung TV for gaming in this guide.