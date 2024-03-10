Here's How To Stream Your Xbox Screen On Discord

Discord first gave Xbox users the ability to voice chat with their friends on the app in 2022. The following year, the VoIP platform set out to improve its cross-platform integration by letting Xbox users share their experiences with anyone using Discord. Just as PC and PlayStation gamers can live stream their games to Discord, so too can those on Xbox.

Gaming is a social experience. Even when playing a single-player game like "Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth," sometimes gamers want someone with them to share the experience. It's one of the many aspects of gaming that draws people to Twitch and YouTube Gaming.

Live streaming through Discord is a great way for players to show off their character builds, custom-built maps, or competitive skills to their friends. Thanks to Discord, it doesn't matter if you're on a computer, phone, or console; everyone can broadcast their gaming highlights with a few simple steps.