Everything To Know About NASA's Lucy Spacecraft And Its Mission

In 2021, NASA successfully launched the Lucy mission, sending the unmanned spacecraft to visit a group of asteroids called the Trojans. Researchers hope these asteroids, located in the orbit of Jupiter, can answer questions about the early stages of our solar system.

It's a long journey from Earth to Jupiter; Lucy isn't expected to arrive at the Trojans until 2027. It has already been busy, however: Lucy has already taken measurements of one asteroid on its way to Jupiter and will do the same with another before reaching the eight Trojan asteroids for its primary mission. Those measurements include surface geology, interior composition, whether the asteroids have craters on their surfaces, and if they contain significant compounds like rare minerals or water ice.

In the few years it has been traveling, Lucy has already made exciting discoveries. Many of Lucy's finds weren't even part of the probe's original mission, answering old questions and uncovering new mysteries.