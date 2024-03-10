Everything To Know About Intel's vPro Platform

Intel vPro has been around for approximately 17 years and is largely a marketing term used for processors that come with a slew of hardware features that bring improvements to security, performance, and more. The launch of vPro for Intel's Core Ultra chips was inevitable, and now businesses have a solid reason to upgrade to better PCs that take full advantage of today's technology.

Aimed at enterprises and small businesses, the AI-enabled performance boost that the new vPro platform brings is said to deliver a more productive environment, with less waiting times for things to load or render. Intel's new Core Ultra chips bundle a new neural processing unit, or NPU, alongside the CPU and GPU, and this utilizes AI to handle sustained background tasks at higher efficiencies — promoting better battery and more headroom for the CPU to perform extra tasks.

Thanks to Intel's Threat Detection Technology found in vPro-powered chips, security is another aspect that has seen upgrades. Utilizing machine learning algorithms, your PC is able to detect and combat ransomware attacks that take place on a hardware level. The NPU's AI capabilities mean you can now scan your computer not only faster, but without slowing down your ongoing tasks. Intel vPro also offers protection against zero-day exploits, malware hidden in the memory — such that you no longer need to worry about some of the most infamous viruses leeching to your PC.