Your Plex Server Might Be At Risk Of Getting Banned (Here's What You Can To Do Prevent It)

In February 2024, multiple Reddit users claimed their Plex accounts had been wrongly banned, with some sharing screenshots of the emails they received from Plex that stated the reason for the ban: "accepting monetary compensation," which would violate the company's terms of service. The problem? They claimed they weren't accepting any payments. While some users ultimately had their bans reversed after disputing the claim, others didn't, leaving many users worried that they, too, could be hit with an unexpected ban.

Though it may be simple to point banned users in the direction of alternative personal media streaming services like JellyFin, Stremio, and Emby, the frustration is understandable when you consider that some Plex users paid $119.99 for lifetime access to Plex Pass or $39.99 for the annual subscription. After all, Plex is a popular app that can be used to transform a Raspberry Pi into a smart TV or an old PC into a media streaming server, not to mention it's a must-have entertainment app.

If you've also shelled out for the lifetime subscription, it's reasonable to want to ensure you don't accidentally get yourself banned, too. What reasons may be behind Plex bans and how can you avoid a similar outcome? The answers are simple.