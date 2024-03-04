Why NASA Deliberately Set Its Own Spacecraft On Fire

When it comes to space travel, there's one thing that people fear beyond all others: fire. Fires in space are incredibly dangerous, as the lack of oxygen in space means that spacecraft must carry oxygen with them in a pressurized environment. If a fire starts in such an environment, it becomes deadly extremely quickly.

But it's hard to know how to prevent and protect against fires in space because fire behaves differently in space than it does on Earth. That is not only because of the pressurized oxygen-rich environments on spacecraft, but also because of microgravity. With minimal gravity in space environments, fires burn differently than they would in a comparable environment on the ground.

So how do you learn to protect astronauts from an unpredictable threat? NASA's solution was a series of experiments called Spacecraft Fire Safety Experiments or Saffire, which made use of empty cargo vehicles departing from the International Space Station, with fires deliberately set inside them so the effects could be researched.

The first Saffire mission was completed in 2016, and the most recent, Saffire-VI, was just completed in February 2024. That marks the end of this important but slightly terrifying series of experiments, which NASA says has provided key insights into how fire behaves in space, including how it grows and spreads and what combinations of chemicals in the environment can cause it to burn faster or longer.